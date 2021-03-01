Beshear increases business capacities to 60%

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says after seven weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, several businesses can increase their capacity to 60%.

The restriction change will go into effect on Friday, Mar. 5.

“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60%:

Indoor auctions

Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons

Bars and restaurants

Bowling alleys

Indoor educational and cultural activities

Fitness centers

Funeral and memorial services

Government offices/agencies

Massage therapy

Movie theaters

Nail salons

Office-based businesses

Places of worship (recommendation)

Retail

Tanning salons

Tattoo parlors

Vehicle and vessel dealerships

Venues and event spaces

The Governor also said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.