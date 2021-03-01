Beshear increases business capacities to 60%

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says after seven weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, several businesses can increase their capacity to 60%.
The restriction change will go into effect on Friday, Mar. 5.
“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases.”Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)
The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60%:
- Indoor auctions
- Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons
- Bars and restaurants
- Bowling alleys
- Indoor educational and cultural activities
- Fitness centers
- Funeral and memorial services
- Government offices/agencies
- Massage therapy
- Movie theaters
- Nail salons
- Office-based businesses
- Places of worship (recommendation)
- Retail
- Tanning salons
- Tattoo parlors
- Vehicle and vessel dealerships
- Venues and event spaces
The Governor also said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.
