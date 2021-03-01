Countdown to Tax Day
Beshear increases business capacities to 60%

Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says after seven weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, several businesses can increase their capacity to 60%.

The restriction change will go into effect on Friday, Mar. 5.

“This capacity increase is an initial step where we will watch and see to ensure we don’t see a corresponding increase in cases.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

The following businesses can now increase capacity to 60%:

  • Indoor auctions
  • Barbershops/cosmetology/hair salons
  • Bars and restaurants
  • Bowling alleys
  • Indoor educational and cultural activities
  • Fitness centers
  • Funeral and memorial services
  • Government offices/agencies
  • Massage therapy
  • Movie theaters
  • Nail salons
  • Office-based businesses
  • Places of worship (recommendation)
  • Retail
  • Tanning salons
  • Tattoo parlors
  • Vehicle and vessel dealerships
  • Venues and event spaces

The Governor also said he intends to increase child care capacity to regular group size on March 15 if positive trends continue.

