Beshear: Kentucky approved for additional weeks of Lost Wages Assistance

Frankfort, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved the Bluegrass State for three additional weeks of Lost Wages Assistance payments.

The governor says eligible Kentuckians will receive $400 for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 for each week they meet the criteria.

Individuals who meet the criteria include those who qualify for a weekly benefit of at least $100 per week in unemployment compensation for each week covered by FEMA’s LWA and those who have self-certified that their employment has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Beshear.

The governor says payments will be automatically processed for claimants who meet the weekly benefit criteria and have already provided a self-certification.

Claimants meeting the weekly benefit requirement who have not yet self-certified will be given an opportunity to provide the required self-certification, and those claimants will receive the benefit so long as FEMA funding remains, Beshear said.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, the governor confirmed 824 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 62,731 cases and 1,119 deaths.

beshear says the 824 new cases came out of roughly 10,000 tests, which means the state’s positivity rate has jumped back above 4% to 4.52%

The state has conducted 1,142,031 COVID-19 tests and at least 11,361 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

