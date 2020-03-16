Beshear: Kentucky primaries moved due to COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the decision to move Kentucky’s primary elections from May 19 to June 23.
This afternoon, Beshear also announced a three-month extension of Kentucky driver’s license.
He says the state currently has one new COVID-19 cases, bring the total up to 22.
The new case is a 34-year-old female from Jefferson County.
Beshear says the state’s closing of child-care centers will make an exception for healthcare workers. He says the state needs all medical officials to stay on hand for the COVID-19 fight.
Beshear says he still recommends residents call the state’s Coronavirus hotline at 1-800-722-5725 with any questions and visit KYCOVID19.com to keep up-to-date on information.
He also introduced two hashtags to help spread the good things residents do to help battle the virus. He says when residents do good things, use #TeamKentucky and #TogetherKY to help spread good news throughout the state.
He says every single resident is important in the state’s COVID-19 fight.
