All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Beshear: Kentucky social service workers to receive 10% pay raise

Kentucky

by: BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has announced a 10% pay raise for Kentucky’s social service workers. He’s hoping to halt the loss of employees demoralized by low salaries and bulging caseloads.

Beshear said Wednesday the pay increase takes effect Dec. 16 for social workers and family support staff. It’s the result of reclassifying their jobs to a higher grade.

The governor says more than 3,900 employees are in line for the raises, costing about $15 million. He says existing funds will cover the expense.

Beshear says the raises are long overdue, as staffing shortages have left social workers overburdened with growing caseloads.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS