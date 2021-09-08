Beshear: Kentucky teenager among new COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear shared a grim COVID-19 update for Sept. 8, 2021. The governor announced 30 more Kentuckians have died of COVID-19, including a 15-year-old from Shelby County. Beshear also said a 30-year-old and a 47-year-old, both of Jefferson County, were included in the newly reported deaths.

The new deaths bring the state to a total of 7,935 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

Beshear also reported 4,468 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s total to 609,924 cases. The Kentucky Department for Public Health says of these cases, 448,783 are considered confirmed cases and 161,141 are considered probable cases. Of today’s new COVID-19 cases, the KDPH says 1,220 were in Kentuckians 18 years old or younger.

The Bluegrass State has also reached a record-high positivity rate of 14.1%. As of today, 117 of the 120 counties in Kentucky are red on the state’s current incidence rate map. On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 Data Tracker map, all Kentucky counties are listed as having a high rate of COVID-19 spread.

“What that means is we are still seeing an increase in this spread, which can be so harmful,” Beshear said. “Vaccinations and masking are our two best tools to beat this virus. Please, do the right thing.”

The governor says the state has also reached a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations with 2,424 Kentuckians hospitalized and a record number of 674 COVID-19 patients currently in the ICU. Beshear says 431 people in the state are on ventilators.

