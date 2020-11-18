Beshear: KY schools moving to remote learning

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says all public and private K-12 will stop in-person instruction beginning Nov. 23.

The governor says middle schools and high schools will remain in remote learning through January 4, 2021. Elementary schools can reopen Dec. 7 as long as their county is not in the red zone and the school follows the state’s healthy at school guidance.

The new restriction comes amid several other efforts to stop the state’s third escalation of COVID-19. Other restrictions will include limiting gatherings to your household plus one other household with a limit of eight total people, and closing in-person service at bars and restaurants from 5 p.m., Friday, Nov. 20 until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.

“I can’t wait to undo every order I’ve had to do. I look forward to that day,” Beshear said, pleading with Kentuckians to do their part to combat the growing spread of the virus.