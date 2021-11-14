Beshear leads memorial for Kentuckians lost to COVID-19

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the increases in COVID-19 cases in the state and the opening day of the Kentucky State Legislature special session in Frankfort, Ky., Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear led a memorial service to remember the more than 10,000 Kentuckians who died from COVID-19.

Health care workers recounted the daily struggles of fighting the pandemic and their personal moments with patients. The nearly hour long service was at the state Capitol in Frankfort on Sunday.

Beshear noted that Kentucky’s death toll from the pandemic has surpassed the population of many towns across the Bluegrass State. Kentucky recently surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

Beshear also announced that Kentucky-native Amanda Matthews has been commissioned to create a COVID-19 Memorial that will be placed on the statehouse grounds.