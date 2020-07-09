Beshear mandates face coverings throughout Bluegrass State

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Today, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued an Executive Order requiring face masks to be worn in most public buildings throughout the state.

Beginning tomorrow, July 10 at 5 p.m., customers in buildings where they can not practice social distance guidelines must wear face coverings. Residents who remain outside and cannot properly socially distance must also wear a mask, Beshear says.

According to health experts, wearing a mask not only protects others, it also decreases the risk of infection by those wearing a mask by around 65%.



It's easy and effective. Wear a mask and answer the call if contacted by our contact tracers. #TogetherKy pic.twitter.com/3Dji7qCvJJ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 9, 2020

Those with health conditions that can be aggravated by mask will not be impacted, he said. When out in public, that person should simply explain why they can not wear a mask if asked. However, Beshear says those with health conditions should be careful when out in public due to the virus.

The penalties of not following the order are outlined in the order. Beshear says they will include warnings and possible fines if it becomes a chronic issue. Businesses who refuse to comply could be shut down, he says, businesses should ban anyone from entering who refuses to wear a mask.

If residents do not follow the order, Beshear shays the Kentucky government may have to pull back on its reopening plans. If the state does not see an decrease in cases, he says the state government will take further action.

The order will initially remain in effect for 30 days, he says. The Kentucky government will review Kentucky’s COVID-19 situation at that time and re-evaluate.

Beshear says two major situations prompted this order. Seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state and seeing what can occur if governments do not take early action caused him to issue the order.

