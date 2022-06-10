MAYFIELD, KY (AP)—Gov. Andy Beshear will be in western Kentucky to mark another milestone in recovery efforts since tornadoes tore through the region six months ago, killing 81 people in the state.

The governor will be in Mayfield on Friday to celebrate the first fully constructed new homes since the town took a direct hit from a tornado last December.

Beshear tweeted Friday that the six-month anniversary is a “time of reflection and hope.”

The governor recapped the massive recovery efforts on Thursday. He says the federal, state and Red Cross assistance efforts have surpassed an estimated $193 million.