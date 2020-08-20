Beshear: Nearly 40 COVID-19 deaths in three days

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky health officials are reporting 14 additional deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the state to 38 deaths related to the virus within the past three days.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the report includes the deaths of two Kentucky healthcare workers.

The governor says as of Thursday, Aug. 20, the state has confirmed 726 new cases of COVID-19, bringing Kentucky to 41,626 total cases and 856 total deaths. 101 of the new cases are patients 18 years old or younger. 9,388 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Beshear says the state has now conducted 794,282 tests across the state, up 9,147 from yesterday’s total. According to the governor, this increase in testing means while the number of new cases remains high for today, the positivity rate has dropped to 5.18%, down 0.4% from yesterday’s report.

The governor says the state will have an update on its plan regarding evictions next week.

