Beshear: Number of COVID-19 cases in children increasing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 150 of the newly reported COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, Sept. 1 are in patients 18-years-old or younger.
While Beshear says the number of children contracting the virus is partially due to younger Kentuckians being out more and getting tested for the virus, it is still “a growing concern.”
The governor reported new 807 COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 49,185 cases and 948 deaths.
The state has conducted 887,547 COVID-19 tests with a current positivity rate of 4.40% and 10,417 Kentuckians have recovered.
