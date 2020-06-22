Beshear plans 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the state at 4 p.m. Monday June 22, 2020.
