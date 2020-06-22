Live Now
Beshear plans 4 p.m. COVID-19 update

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., about the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, May 8, 2020, a federal court halted Beshear’s temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services, clearing the way for Sunday church services. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 and reopening the state at 4 p.m. Monday June 22, 2020.

