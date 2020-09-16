Beshear plans COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a press briefing on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Yesterday, the governor extended the last call for bars in the Bluegrass State, saying the request from the industry was reasonable as sporting events were lasting beyond the previous curfew.

State health officials reported 745 new COVID-19 cases and nine additional deaths yesterday, bringing the state to a total of 58,000 cases and 1,074 deaths. The state has conducted 1,068,026 tests since the pandemic began, with a current positivity rate of 3.97%. 10,962 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

