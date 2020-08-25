Beshear plans COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Yesterday, the governor announced the state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund designed to help families stay in their homes while making sure landlords don’t go bankrupt because tenants may not be able to pay rent.

Kentuckians will be able to begin applying for the relief Sept. 8, according to the governor.

Beshear also confirmed 373 new COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths yesterday, bringing the state to a total of 43,899 cases and 885 deaths with a current positivity rate of 4.77%. The state has conducted 822,904 tests and at least 9,544 Kentuckians have recovered as of Monday, Aug. 24.

