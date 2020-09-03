Beshear plans daily COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is planning an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State for 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.

Yesterday, the governor confirmed 816 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths, bringing the Bluegrass State’s totals to 49,991 cases and 966 deaths.

State health officials also said at least 894,808 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Kentucky, with a positivity rate of 4.71% as of Wednesday Sept. 2. At least 10,463 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

