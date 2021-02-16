Beshear provides updates on COVID-19 amid winter storm

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

As of 3 p.m. nearly 55,000 Kentuckians do not have power.

Kentucky Power outage map as of Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 3 p.m.

According to Kentucky Power, Lewis, Greenup, Boyd, Carter, Rowan, Elliott, Morgan, Lawrence, Johnson, Martin, Floyd, Magoffin, Pike, Letcher, Knott, Breathitt, Leslie, Perry, Owsley and Clay counties have power outages.

Earlier today, the governor has closed all state office buildings due to dangerous road conditions in Kentucky.

On Monday, Feb. 15, Beshear confirmed 723 new COVID-19 cases and 9 new deaths.

COVID-19 numbers as of Feb. 15, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

Tenants who qualify for rent and utility assistance to cover past-due and future bills can visit https://t.co/XNKoAYDckn to apply for the #HealthyatHome Eviction Relief Fund which has an additional $264 million to keep Kentuckians safe throughout the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/4LnTryYbH0 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 16, 2021

