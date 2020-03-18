Beshear: public assistance extended, total cases at 34 including 8-month-old

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s confirmed cases of COVID-19 has risen to 34. An additional case not included in the total is a Kentucky resident who has tested positive and is currently in New York. Beshear also says one of the new confirmed cases is an eight-month-old child who is at home and “in good condition.”
All certifications for recipients of public assistance such as SNAPS and Medicaid will be extended for three months, according to the governor. Beshear says anyone who is now unemployed due to business closures will also be able to sign up for Medicaid
Yesterday, Beshear signed an executive order to close some businesses that encourage public congregation. All businesses that encourage public congregation and cannot include recommendations of social distancing by the CDC in their daily operations were to close by 5 p.m. today March 18.
Beshear has continued to ask Kentuckians to remain calm, practice good hygiene and work together to curb the spread of the virus. In yesterday’s press conference, he also provided information on ways to talk to children about the coronavirus.
The governor has also asked anyone who is well but nervous about COVID-19 or feeling ill but would not normally seek healthcare to call the state’s hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Beshear says anyone looking for information about the coronavirus in Kentucky can visit the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services website or call the hotline.
