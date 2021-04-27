Coronavirus Updates
Beshear relaxes mask-wearing rule at some outdoor events

Kentucky

by: Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says Kentuckians will no longer be required to wear masks at outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people.

The governor announced Monday that he’s easing his mask-wearing rule that’s meant to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor says his decision stems in part from the growing number of Kentuckians receiving COVID-19 shots. The change takes effect Tuesday, however, the change won’t alter masking requirements when indoors.

Kentuckians will still be required to wear masks at indoor public places. And mask-wearing will still be required in Kentucky when attending outdoor events drawing more than 1,000 people.

