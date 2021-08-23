Watch Live: Beshear gives COVID-19 update after rescinding mask mandate executive order for schools

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give a COVID-19 update briefing from the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has canceled his previous mask mandate order for schools.

(Courtesy: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021)

This order cancels his Executive Order 2021-585, which enforced a mask mandate for school grounds for students, teachers, staff members, and visitors.

The decision comes after Saturday’s ruling by the Kentucky Supreme Court that says new laws passed by the state legislature limiting that governor’s executive powers can stay in place.

The justices ordered a lower court to dissolve the temporary injunction that stopped the legislation from going into effect.

The newest order is in effect Monday, August 23.

According to Crystal Staley from the Office of Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Department of Education’s emergency regulation regarding masks remains in effect for public schools. All emergency regulations related to the pandemic remain in effect and are not affected by the latest order.

The governor will have an update about the latest COVID-19 news in Kentucky Monday, August 23 at 4 p.m.