Beshear says more COVID-19 restrictions to loosen ahead of Memorial Day

FRANKFORT, KY, (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is announcing more loosenings to COVID-19 restrictions in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear says starting today, small groups of fully vaccinated people, both private gatherings and business groups, can gather indoors or outdoors without wearing masks as long as everyone in the group is 100% vaccinated.

The next step for loosening restrictions will begin Friday, May 28, just before Memorial Day and at the end of the last month of school for Kentucky students. Beshear says on that day all indoor and outdoor events with fewer than 1,000 people can increase capacity to 75%. Events with more than 1,000 people can increase capacity to 60% on that date.

Beshear also says the businesses and venues that cater to under 1,000 people that can open to 75% capacity on May 28, including businesses such as retail, hair salons, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms. The increased capacity will also apply to weddings, memorial services, and similar activities under 1,000 people.

While the state is loosening some restrictions, the governor again urges all eligible Kentuckians to get vaccinated, saying the state is “not out of the woods, yet,” citing some states seeing rises in cases.

The governor says the state will also have more news as to when and how 12 to 15-year olds can get vaccinated once the FDA authorizes use of the Pfizer vaccine for that age group.