Beshear says social gatherings must stop

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear clarified an earlier order on social gatherings today.

He says he’s closing any time of social gatherings, which included all types of government gatherings, festivals and church services. He signed an executive order clarifying this order today.

He says more guidance will be provided soon to allow bars and restaurants to deliver alcohol.

In his daily COVID-19 update, Beshear confirmed the state now has 47 positive COVID-19 cases. He also says the state has seen their second death due to COVID-19.

A 64-year-old Jefferson County Man died on March 13. Beshear says although there were other contributing factors to the man’s death, COVID-19 did contribute. He says the state now has a 6-year-old Jefferson County child who tested positive.

Those who need unemployment benefits can file a claim at kcc.ky.gov. Beshear says he wants everyone who qualifies for benefits, apply.

He also asks all residents who qualify for Medicaid and other assistance, applies. More information can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov. Residents can call 1-855-459-6328 for more assistance with Medicaid. Those needing help with any of the other state assistance programs can call 1-855-306-8959

Beshear began his daily press conference by showing some good news shared on social media through #TogetherKY and #TeamKentucky. He says he encouraged all Kentucky residents to keep sharing good news throughout this time.

He says state YMCAs are stepping up to help with child care for medical professionals.

Earlier today, Beshear put out a plea for industrial respiratory and some state plumbers and pipefitters stepped up. He says every time he’s put out a plea for help, the residents of Kentucky have stepped up.

