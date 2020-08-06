Beshear set to give COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Beshear shared his concern on the number of children under 5-years-old testing positive for the virus yesterday. He confirmed an 18-day-old infant was among those who received positive test results Wednesday. As of the Beshear’s press briefing Wednesday afternoon, the infant had not been hospitalized.

While the number of children with the virus remains a concern, Beshear did say the number of daily cases continues to show a potential plateau. Although the number remains high with 546 new cases confirmed Wednesday, Aug 5, the governor says slowing the escalation of cases is the first step to bringing the number back down.

Beshear’s briefing comes just hours after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive for the virus.

