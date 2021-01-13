Beshear sets in motion one-time payments to unemployed

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has set in motion the distribution of one-time payments for thousands of unemployed Kentuckians.

The governor signed the executive order Tuesday.

The program earmarks $48 million of federal coronavirus aid to be paid out.

Beshear says one-time checks of $1,000 will go to people who have yet to receive their benefits and have been without a job since late October. The other group will receive one-time $400 checks.

Beshear says those payments will go to people who missed out on supplemental jobless benefits last year.