Beshear, Stack give Halloween guidelines for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack have issued guidance to allow for a safe Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I will tell you that our guidance provides a lot more opportunity than the CDC guidance that says ‘don’t do trick-or-treating at all,'” Beshear said. “Listen, I know people are going to do it, so I want to try to give them the best advice on how to do it in the safest possible way.”

Beshear says the holiday will undoubtedly have to look different this year, as several events cannot be done safely. Events to avoid include:

Traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating,

Trunk-or-treat events with large groups in parking lots

Attending costume parties

Going to haunted houses

Going on hayrides or tractor rides

Traveling to fall festivals, even in neighboring towns

Going to any event with large crowds

“Let’s not ruin Halloween for our kids, by it spreading a virus that can harm people they love.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear

The governor and commissioner say some safer alternatives include carving pumpkins, decorating your home, or even having a drive-by costume or car-decorating contest with socially distanced judges.

“Let’s keep Halloween for the kids. Let’s all come together and make sure kids can have a good, safe experience and have fun. This is not the year to have all the adult Halloween parties,”

Stack says for any safe alternatives, social distancing, sanitizing often and wearing a mask are necessary.

“No, a plastic Batman mask does not count. So if the kids are close to people, they should wear their mask underneath their Halloween mask.” Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health Dr. Steven Stack

To give the kids a chance to trick-or-treat safely, Beshear and Stack say state health officials recommend putting individually wrapped candy out at a distance such as on a table, trick-or-treat only in family groups and social distance from those outside your household. The guidance also recommends not traveling outside of your own neighborhood to trick-or-treat.

The guidelines also say parents should wipe off candy wrappers with sanitizing wipes before opening the treat. Do not wipe unwrapped food with wipes. The guidelines also recommend only using factory-wrapped treats and to avoid homemade treats from individuals you do not know.

