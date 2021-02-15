Beshear to discuss KY’s emergency response to winter weather

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is set to give a media briefing on the winter storm and the state’s response at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 15

Last night, Beshear urged Kentuckians to prepare for the second winter storm to hit their region. According to the National Weather Service, significant snow accumulations are expected across the region, with eight or more snow inches in some areas and freezing rain or ice.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management activated its State Emergency Operations Center to monitor earlier storm systems and coordinate with critical Emergency Support Function partners in transportation, law enforcement, power and utilities.

At this time, the SEOC is currently activated at Level 4, but will transition to Level 3 at noon Monday, Feb. 15.

On Thursday, Feb. 11 Beshear closed state offices due to dangerous road conditions and issued a State of Emergency as an initial winter storm blanketed much of the commonwealth in a wintry mix of snow and ice.

Since then, freezing temperatures and ice have remained throughout much of the commonwealth.