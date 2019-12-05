Beshear to expand email requests for public records

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Governor-elect Andy Beshear says all executive branch state agencies in Kentucky will accept emailed requests for public records.

Beshear says the goal is to make it easier for people and the media to access information. Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed a measure paving the way for agencies to voluntarily accept open records requests through email.

Beshear’s office says not all state agencies have adopted the policy. He says the change to accept emailed requests among all agencies will be a priority once he takes office next Tuesday.

