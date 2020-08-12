Beshear to give update of COVID-19 in The Bluegrass State at 4 p.m.

In this Sunday, April 5, 2020, photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks about the novel coronavirus during a media conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update on COVID-19 in The Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. You can watch it live here.

Yesterday, Beshear confirmed 562 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 35,793. Eighteen of the newly reported cases were from children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Beshear also reported eight new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 783.

