Brown: Fatal shot in McAtee shooting came from the Kentucky National Guard

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Sec. Michael Brown says the fatal round in the shooting of David McAtee during a Louisville protest came from the Kentucky National Guard.

Brown said officials plan to conduct a frame-by-frame examination of the video footage showing the shooting of David McAtee during a protest in Louisville. Brown said they did find gunshot residue on McAtee after an examination. Brown said he believed the National Guard and local police officers were returning fire and McAtee fired the first shot.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says there is still significant evidence that is still to be examined. State officials, he says, commit to show all the facts and continue this investigation to its conclusion.

Beshear said the state plans to eventually reach out to each uninsured Kentuckian, but he said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown state leaders the need to begin with minority communities.

In his daily press conference, Beshear said he wanted to clarify comments regarding his commitment to healthcare yesterday. He said he believes it to be a basic human right.

He said COVID-19 has shown the start of getting the state’s healthcare to where it needs to be. He said they plan to reach out for each of the uninsured black Kentuckians and try to get them signed up for coverage. He said he doesn’t plan to stop there, they want to sign up each uninsured resident, but they will start with the minority communities.

Beshear confirmed 245 new cases of the virus, with 91 in Jefferson County. He said state officials continue to see a higher percentage of cases in Jefferson County. The state’s total currently stands at 11,708.

He also confirmed five new COVID-related deaths, bringing the state’s total to 477.

At least 3,365 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

