Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct, 28.
Beshear’s office says the briefing will cover several topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements As well as the latest updates on COVID-19, the Delta Variant and vaccination efforts.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.