Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a Team Kentucky update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 12:30 p.m. today, Thursday, Oct, 28.

Beshear’s office says the briefing will cover several topics including economic development and infrastructure improvements As well as the latest updates on COVID-19, the Delta Variant and vaccination efforts.

