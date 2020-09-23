Coronavirus Updates

Beshear to respond to Breonna Taylor grand jury report at semi-daily briefing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give a daily briefing in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m.

The governor announced on his Facebook page he and state officials would be responding to the grand jury report in the Breonna Taylor case.

This afternoon, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Detective Brett Hankison was indicted for wanton endangerment. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted. The other two officers were not indicted.

Beshear announced during his Tuesday press conference the state has been approved for three additional weeks of Lost Wages Assistance payments by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

According to the governor, eligible Kentuckians will receive $400 for the weeks of Aug. 22, Aug. 29, and Sept. 5 for each week they meet the criteria.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, the governor confirmed 824 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 62,731 cases and 1,119 deaths.

