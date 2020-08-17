Beshear to update Bluegrass State on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, August 17.

Sunday, Aug. 16, the governor’s office confirmed 390 new COVID-19 cases and three additional bringing the state to at least 39,315 coronavirus cases and 813 deaths. Thirteen of the newly reported cases were from children age 5 and younger.

Beshear’s office said some statistics from the weekend will be unavailable until today due to limited reporting on Sundays.

Friday, the governor continued to express concern over the number of children contracting the virus, saying 77 of the new cases that day were confirmed in children under 18.

