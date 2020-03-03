Beshear touts guaranteed coverage for preexisting conditions

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is trying to jump start a stalled health care bill.
The measure would prevent health insurers from denying coverage due to preexisting medical conditions. The bill’s supporters said Tuesday there’s a growing sense of urgency to pass the legislation.
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to decide a lawsuit that threatens the Obama-era federal health care law guaranteeing health coverage for people with preexisting conditions.
Supporters say the state needs a backup law to maintain coverage in case the Affordable Care Act is struck down. Beshear says about 1.8 million Kentuckians have preexisting conditions.
