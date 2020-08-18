Beshear update on COVID-19 and schools in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Aug. 18, 2020.

The governor said today’s briefing would also include more details on school re-entry.

Yesterday, the governor said the state had reported it’s highest weekly total of COVID-19 cases last week. However, he also said the exponential growth of increasing cases is starting to slow.

Beshear said yesterday the state is focused on getting the positivity rate to go back down. The rate was listed at 5.8% as of yesterday’s briefing.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Beshear confirmed 376 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state to 39,691 total COVID-19 cases and 818 deaths.

The state has conducted 760,022 tests for COVID-19 across the state and 9,158 Kentuckians have recovered.

