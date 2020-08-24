Beshear updates Bluegrass State on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give a COVID-19 update at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24.
On Sunday, Beshear said there were 467 new cases reported. Seventy-nine of those cases were from children 18 years old and younger.
According to Beshear, nine deaths were also announced Sunday, raising the total to 881 Kentuckians who have died from the virus. Since Sunday, the state’s total positive cases are 43,529.
