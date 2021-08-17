Coronavirus Updates
Beshear updates Bluegrass State on COVID-19

Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

According to the Team Kentucky website, as of yesterday, Monday, Aug. 16, the state has a total of 518,987 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,451 deaths related to the virus. Of these, 2,100 cases and nine deaths were newly reported Monday. Kentucky health officials say 548 of the new cases were in patients 18-years-old or younger.

Kentucky Current Incidence Rate map for Aug. 16, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Department for Public Health)

Kentucky’s positivity rate for yesterday was listed as 12.40% with only seven of the state’s 120 counties out of red. All seven of those counties are in orange. The governor’s office encourages all counties in red to follow the state’s “red county recommendations.” These recommendations include:

  • Increase vaccination efforts to reach those who are not vaccinated
  • Encourage wearing masks as an effective way to reduce spread
  • Encourage physical distancing and maximize usage of outdoor spaces for gatherings
  • Encourage medically vulnerable persons to avoid social activities with unvaccinated persons
  • Consider postponing large public events
  • Engage community partners and stakeholders to implement a strong communication plan

