Beshear updates Bluegrass State on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020.
During yesterday’s briefing, Beshear confirmed a slight data breach of the state’s employment system. However, he said only employer and possible health information was obtained by the hackers. He said no financial data was compromised.
Wednesday, Beshear confirmed 619 new cases of the coronavirus and five additional deaths, bringing the state’s total to 28,727 cases and 724 deaths. He said the state’s positive percentage rate went up today to 5.81%.
He also confirmed five new deaths related to the virus, bringing the state's total to 724.
