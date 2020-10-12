Beshear updates Bluegrass State on Kentcuky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 9.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a statement Sunday to the state saying that he and his family are quarantining out of an abundance of caution after being “potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon.”

According to the Governor’s statement, a member of Beshear’s security detail drove the Beshear family on Saturday and learned of a positive COVID-19 test later in the day. The Beshear family was reportedly not in contact with anyone else following exposure.

On Sunday, Gov. Beshear and his family were tested and tested negative for COVID-19, they also exhibit no symptoms of the disease. They will be “tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH.”

Gov. Beshear will continue to deliver daily COVID-19 updates virtually.

