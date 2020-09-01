FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
You can watch the stream here at 4 p.m. here:
Yesterday, Kentucky health officials reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the Bluegrass State.
The governor said yesterday that 43 newly reported cases are children 18-years-old and younger with two under five-years-old. The youngest reported is a one-year-old from Madison County.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Sojourner’s Shelter for Homeless Women and Families client tests positive for COVID-19
- Beshear updates Bluegrass State on pandemic
- LIVE: Nexstar, NewsNation ring closing bell at NASDAQ on Wall Street
- St. Mary’s acquires Huntington Internal Medicine Group’s assets
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,453 new cases, 27 additional deaths reported
- Morgantown bars cited for COVID-19 guideline infractions
- Former physician sentenced in WV drug case
- Newsfeed Now: Trump visits Kenosha; News Nation launches
- COVID-19 deaths, cases rise in West Virginia
- Olympic flame on display again, but Games uncertainty remains