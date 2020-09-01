Beshear updates Bluegrass State on pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19, July 20, 2020.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

You can watch the stream here at 4 p.m. here:

Yesterday, Kentucky health officials reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths in the Bluegrass State.

The governor said yesterday that 43 newly reported cases are children 18-years-old and younger with two under five-years-old. The youngest reported is a one-year-old from Madison County.

