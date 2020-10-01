Beshear updates Bluegrass State on pandemic

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is expected to give a semi-daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1.

Yesterday, the governor announced 1,004 new COVID-19 cases, the first time since the pandemic began the state has seen two consecutive days of more than 1,000 cases. The state reported it’s highest second-highest single-day total on Tuesday at 1,018 new cases. The governor urged Kentuckians to follow the state’s protocols for mitigating the spread of the virus, saying Wednesday’s total put the state “on pace” to surpass the highest weekly total, set the week of Sept. 21 at 4,949 weekly cases.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, health officials reported a total of 68,840 COVID-19 cases and 1,174 deaths in Kentucky.

