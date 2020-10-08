Beshear updates Bluegrass State on pandemic

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Yesterday, the governor said a “significant backlog” from past weeks in Fayette County drove the total number of new cases reported Wednesday, Oct. 7 up to 2,398. Health officials say without the backlog, the actual number of new cases Wednesday was 926. Of the overall total, 358 were children 18 years old or younger.

The state has reported a total of 76,587 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. The governor also confirmed five additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state to 1,218 Kentuckians who have died due to COVID-19.

The state has performed at least 1,568,542 coronavirus tests with a positivity rate of 4.21% as of Wednesday. According to Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health, the backlog of cases from Fayette County did not affect Wednesday’s positivity rate.

