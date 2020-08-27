FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.
Yesterday, the governor announced 662 new cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the Bluegrass State to a total of 45,230 COVID-19 cases and 902 deaths.
According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 official website, at least 9,691 people have recovered from the virus and 839,454 tests have been conducted throughout the state.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Man wanted for Ohio murder, two relatives arrested in WV
- County in Ohio reports third COVID-19 death
- Beshear updates Bluegrass State on pandemic
- Kanawha schools to continue providing free meals to students
- WV Attorney General warns of possible hurricane relief scams
- WV Emergency Management preps for severe weather from Hurricane Laura
- 50th anniversary football game between Marshall and East Carolina postponed indefinitely
- 10-year-old dies in ATV crash
- Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 1,244 new cases, 32 additional deaths
- RNC Recap: Pence pounces while crises swirl