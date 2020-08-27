Beshear updates Bluegrass State on pandemic

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, the governor announced 662 new cases and seven additional deaths, bringing the Bluegrass State to a total of 45,230 COVID-19 cases and 902 deaths.

According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 official website, at least 9,691 people have recovered from the virus and 839,454 tests have been conducted throughout the state.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories