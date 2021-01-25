Coronavirus Updates

Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK
February 07 2021 06:00 pm

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State and vaccine distribution.

Sunday, Beshear’s office reported 2,018 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths. The deaths bring the state to 3,421 Kentuckians who have died in connection to the virus. The positivity rate for the state decreased to 10.24%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS