Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State and vaccine distribution.

Sunday, Beshear’s office reported 2,018 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths. The deaths bring the state to 3,421 Kentuckians who have died in connection to the virus. The positivity rate for the state decreased to 10.24%.