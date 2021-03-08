Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, March 8.

The governor’s update comes two days after a virtual memorial service hosted by Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman to mark the one-year anniversary since COVID-19 was first reported in the state. The ceremony was held in front of the State Capitol, where the lawn was covered in 4,754 small American flags representing each of the Kentuckians who have died from the virus as of Friday, March 5.

During the service, Beshear announced the state was planning a permanent monument to honor the Kentuckians who have died due to the virus.

Sunday, the state reported 526 new COVID-19 cases and 13 additional deaths, bringing Kentucky to a total of 410,709 cases and 4,819 deaths just over one year since COVID-19 was first detected in the Bluegrass State.