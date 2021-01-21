Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19 and vaccines

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 and vaccinations in Kentucky at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21.

Beshear said yesterday while the state’s numbers are still high and 117 out of 120 counties were red on the Current Incidence Rate map as of Wendesday, the state’s positivity rate had remained below 12% for the fifth day in a row.

The positivity rate was 11.29%, with 3,433 new COVID-19 cases and 49 new deaths. The state has confirmed 334,321 cases and 3,243 deaths throughout the pandemic.