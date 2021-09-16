Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State, urges vaccines

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving another update on the COVID-19 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16.

The governor’s update follows Wednesday’s report of 5,398 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state to 639,687 cases throughout the pandemic. The Kentucky Department for Public Health says of those new cases, 1,530 were reported in children ages 18 or younger.

The KDPH also said 49 more Kentuckians have died of COVID-19. These additionally reported deaths bring Kentucky to 8,144 people in the state who have died in connection to the virus.

According to the state’s current incidence rate map Clinton County is the only one of Kentucky’s 120 counties not in red. The CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker map, however, lists every Kentucky county as having a high risk of community transmission for COVID-19.

Yesterday, the governor took to social media, urging Kentuckians to get vaccinated. State health officials say 59% of the state’s population currently has at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. For those who are eligible, that number is at 69% who have received one dose.

During his update, Beshear said there are currently only 93 ICU beds available in the state due to the pandemic. As of Wednesday evening, the state reported 2,493 current hospitalizations with 648 ICU admissions and 436 patients on a ventilator. Of the Kentuckians who are currently hospitalized, Beshear says 25 are children.

To avoid a potential “twindemic” as flu season approaches, Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack, Commissioner for the Kentucky Department for Public Health, are also urging Kentuckians to get a flu shot. Recent reports from the CDC say health experts now consider getting both vaccines at the same time safe.