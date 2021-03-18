Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19, state’s vaccine distribution

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, March 18.

Yesterday, the governor’s office reported 963 new cases and 27 additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 418,372 cases and 5,056 deaths throughout the pandemic. Beshear also said as of Wednesday, the state’s positivity rate had decreased to 3.73%.

“While our new cases have decreased dramatically since their peak in the commonwealth, these numbers are still too high,” said Beshear.

On Wednesday’s Current Incidence Rate map, only nine of the state’s 120 counties are in red. Two counties, Union and Hickman counties in western Kentucky, are both in green.