Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Yesterday, the governor shared a report from the White House on positivity rates in individual counties. Some counties were listed with higher rates than the state’s overall 5.48% rate.

The report shows 20 counties in a “red zone,” meaning the positivity rate in those counties is 10% or higher. The report also lists 43 counties in a “yellow zone,” meaning they have a positivity rate of 5% to 10%.

The governor says this means just over 50% of the state’s 120 counties fall into these zones, and this report helps the state see where federal officials believe the highest areas of concern in the state are located.

Two counties in our region, Greenup and Johnson counties, are listed in the “yellow zone,” according to the White House report.

