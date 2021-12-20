Beshear updates Kentucky on tornado aftermath, COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on the deadly tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky on the night of Friday, Dec. 10 into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11 as well as on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

More than 70 Kentuckians have died in connection to the tornadoes that tore through multiple counties in the western part of the state.

Beshear announced this weekend that all of those reported missing after the storms have now been accounted for and no Kentuckians are currently missing in connection to the devastating tornadoes.

State officials urge those in need of assistance in counties approved for disaster funding to apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA App.

The state has also started the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund for those impacted. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. The fund has already raised more than $18.39 million since it was created just under a week ago. Beshear says the state will work to make sure these funds are available to support Kentuckians for the long-term recovery from the disaster.

On Friday, the governor said state health officials have confirmed the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is now in the Bluegrass State. Beshear announced in a tweet that it had been expected the variant would soon reach Kentucky.

As of the state’s latest update on Friday, Dec. 17, Kentucky reported 2,582 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths, bringing the state to 825,692 cases and 11,754 deaths throughout the pandemic.

Health officials said Friday 99 of the state’s 120 counties, were in red on the current incidence rate map and the state’s positivity rate was at 8.94%.