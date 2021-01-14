Beshear updates KY on COVID-19

Coronavirus Updates

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 briefing at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Yesterday, the governor’s office reported 4,560 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total to 313,282 cases throughout the pandemic. With 47 additional deaths confirmed Wednesday, the state’s death toll edges toward 3,000 with 2,991 deaths throughout the pandemic.

