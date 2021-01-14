Beshear updates KY on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says 270 members of the Kentucky National Guard are being sent to the Washington D.C. ahead of the presidential inaguration

"Peaceful transfer of power is one of the bedrocks of our democracy," Beshear said. “The brave men and women of the Kentucky National Guard will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country in the coming days as they assist in and around Washington, D.C., during the presidential inauguration.”