Beshear updates KY on pandemic

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State.

Yesterday, Beshear said while numbers were still higher than he and state health officials would like to see, the increase in Kentucky’s numbers continue to appear to be leveling off.

Beshear confirmed 700 new COVID-19 cases for Tuesday and seven additional deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 32,197 cases and 751 deaths.

Also during yesterday’s briefing, Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear announced new mask program called “Coverings for Kids.” The program is designed to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to local school districts.

First Lady Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said each district will choose how donated coverings are distributed. Most districts plan to provide coverings for children who may need extra coverings, as their masks may get lost, broken or dirty throughout the school day. Donated masks will also be available for teachers.

School districts will set up donation centers beginning Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

